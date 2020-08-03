Scott Co., Mo. 911 center awarded $250K grant

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The 911 Communications Center was awarded a $250,000 grant through the Missouri 911 Service Board.
Along with additional funding, $1.1 million, the grant will help Scott County 911 upgrade much-needed equipment, software and other assets valuable to citizens of Scott County and agencies that the Center services.
“This grant along with the other funding, will provide us with a long-term solution for our communications center and drastically improve reliability and networks for all agencies and the citizens of Scott County,” said Communications Director Angie Rodgers.
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the funding will be used to upgrade the center to become NG 911 compliant, upgrade hardware and software, and add a text-to-911 capability.
The 911 Communications Center has been working with multiple different radio and phone systems and outdated equipment that has met its shelf life. They say the funding will help combine systems into one platform.
The funding will also virtually consolidate Scott County with Sikeston Department of Public Safety’s Communications Center.
“That if disaster strikes and one of the agencies are affected, with a flip of a switch, either agency can work from the other to continue operations,” Rodgers said.
Scott County Communications Center currently provides service for the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Rural Fire District, NBC Fire District, and Benton Fire Department, Oran Fire Department, Kelso Police Department, Benton Police Department, Oran Police Department and Morley Police Department.
