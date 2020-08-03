Rte. 146 closure planned at railroad crossing in Ware, Ill.

WARE, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers will need to allow for some extra travel time during a scheduled railroad project in Union County, Illinois.
The railroad crossing on Illinois Route 146 in Ware will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12 through 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13.
The crossing is located just east of the Rte. 146/Rte. 3 intersection.
According to IDOT, Union Pacific Railroad crews will be removing and replacing the railroad surface on Rte. 146 during the closure.
There will be a marked detour.
Drivers are urged to use caution and to avoid the area if possible.
