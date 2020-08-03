Reports: Cardinals series against Tigers postponed, Field of Dreams game canceled

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The four-game series against the Detroit Tigers was postponed.
According to reporters for MLB, the team will remain in Milwaukee with a tentative plan to resume the schedule on Friday against the Cubs in St. Louis.
The Cardinals and White Sox game at Field of Dreams was reportedly canceled.
The game was scheduled for Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa. According to The Athletic, it was not believed to be canceled because of additional positive tests, but was more of a “logistical problem.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.