Red Cross asking for volunteers for national deployments heading into hurricane, wildlife season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Red Cross of Missouri-Arkansas is recruiting members of the public to volunteer to deploy across the nation to help those affected by devastating hurricanes and wildfires.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of volunteers currently available to deploy is greatly reduced, so we are asking individuals who are healthy and available to consider joining the American Red Cross as a temporary disaster volunteer now,” said Maria Stevenson, Southeast Missouri executive director. “If it’s something you have been thinking about doing, you are needed now more than ever.”
To volunteer, please click here or contact Pam Caplan at the Southeast Missouri location in Cape Girardeau at 501-353-7534 or pam.caplan@redcross.org.
Those interested need to be able to deploy for a 14-day period and work 8-12 hour shifts. Three hours of virtual training (six hours for supervisors) will be required prior to deployment and a pre-health screening will be conducted. You are asked to review the CDC guidelines for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, and consult your health care provider to determine if you should deploy.
The Red Cross primarily needs volunteers to support sheltering efforts. Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If hotel stays aren’t possible, then traditional shelters will be opened.
To help keep people safe, the Red Cross said additional precautions will be in place and special training has been developed to ensure protocols are followed.
For shelters, the Red Cross needs volunteers to staff areas including reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other tasks. Specifically, volunteers are needed who can provide care as delegated by a licensed nurse in shelters; this could include assisting with activities of daily living, personal assistance services, providing health education and helping to replace medications, durable medical equipment or consumable medical supplies.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.