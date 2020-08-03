Police searching burglary, theft suspect

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Dexter Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a burglary and theft suspect.
Police are searching for Terry Kenneth Gale, who is wanted on active felony warrants for burglary and stealing.
Dexter Police said Gale is also a suspect in several other burglary and theft investigations in Dexter and the Stoddard County area.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gale is asked to contact the Dexter Police Department or the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office.
