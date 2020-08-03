Police search for armed and dangerous man after shooting in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - Dyersburg police are searching for a man wanted in a shooting investigation.
On August 2, 2020, at approximately 2:30 p.m., DPD Officers responded to the 900 block of Custer Ave., in regard to a weapons complaint.
Officers discovered that an individual had been wounded.
The victim was identified as Nathaniel McMullen, 37 years old of Dyersburg.
McMullen was struck multiple times by gunfire.
The motive of the shooting is unclear at this time.
McMullen was airlifted to the Regional One Hospital in Memphis and is currently in stable condition.
The shooter has been identified as Bobby Joe Claybrook, 39, Dyersburg, he is considered armed and dangerous.
Claybrook is described as a black male approximately 5′8″ in height, 160 pounds, brown eyes and black hair.
Felony warrants have been issued for the arrest of Claybrook charging him with Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault 3 counts.
The Criminal Investigation Division is asking anyone with information or the whereabouts of Claybrook to contact the Dyersburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 288.7679, Dyer County Crime Stoppers or 311.
Dyersburg Police also received reports of a second shooting on August 2.
At approximately 4:22 p.m., Dyersburg Police responded to the area of King and McGaughey.
Responding officers discovered that two vehicles traveling in the area had been struck by gunfire.
One of the vehicles was driven by a 50-year-old Ripley man.
The vehicle window was struck by a bullet, and the round lodged in the rear passenger seat headrest.
The second vehicle was struck in the back windshield by two bullets.
The occupants of the vehicle were Dyersburg residents, 18 and 16 years old.
One bullet was found in the cup holder between the two occupants.
No injuries were reported by the three victims.
“Witnesses describe the shooter as a black male, armed with an AR-15 style weapon. Detectives are still investigating the shootings, and it is unknown at this time if the shootings were related to the previous shooting about two hours earlier on Custer Avenue. The three victims in the two cars struck by gunfire are not involved, or have any connections to the Custer Street shooting. We have all available resources on these shootings, and ask the public for assistance if you have any information. The individual responsible fired over 21 rounds from a gun in the middle of the day in a residential area with no regard for human life, and we need to remove him off of our streets,” said Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell.
It is unclear if the two shooting are related and both remain under investigation.
