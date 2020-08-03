Police search for armed and dangerous man after shooting in Dyersburg

“Witnesses describe the shooter as a black male, armed with an AR-15 style weapon. Detectives are still investigating the shootings, and it is unknown at this time if the shootings were related to the previous shooting about two hours earlier on Custer Avenue. The three victims in the two cars struck by gunfire are not involved, or have any connections to the Custer Street shooting. We have all available resources on these shootings, and ask the public for assistance if you have any information. The individual responsible fired over 21 rounds from a gun in the middle of the day in a residential area with no regard for human life, and we need to remove him off of our streets,” said Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell.