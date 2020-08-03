Planning and Zoning Commission apology letter read at Cape Girardeau City Council meeting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau City Council held a meeting on August 3.
The below letter from Kevin Greaser and Tom Welch to city council members, apologizing for offending anyone who listened to the zoning meeting, was read at the council meeting.
At least two members of council said the apology should be in person.
Also, the council had the first reading of two ordinances to bring the city in line with the state laws.
The first dealt with motorcycle helmets.
The second with buying Sudafed type drugs no longer requiring a prescription.
They will need to be read again at the next council meeting.
