6 more COVID-19 cases reported in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported six more COVID-19 cases on August 3.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – one teen
- Male – two in their twenties, one in his thirties, one in his forties and one in his fifties
They are being placed in isolation.
To date, there have been 652 confirmed cases in the county, including 19 related deaths.
Twenty-two individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 497 individuals.
Currently, 136 active cases are being managed.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.