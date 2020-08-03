7 more COVID-19 cases reported by Egyptian Health Department

By Jessica Ladd | August 3, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT - Updated August 3 at 4:58 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on August 3, of seven Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • One female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
  • One male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation
  • One male, in his 60s, case status in progress

White County

  • One female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her 20s, case status in progress
  • One female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her 50s, case status in progress

To date, Saline County has had a total of 114 lab confirmed positives, including one death.

White County has had a total of 62 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 46 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

