7 more COVID-19 cases reported by Egyptian Health Department

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on August 3, of seven Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- One female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
- One male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation
- One male, in his 60s, case status in progress
White County
- One female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation
- One female, in her 20s, case status in progress
- One female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation
- One female, in her 50s, case status in progress
To date, Saline County has had a total of 114 lab confirmed positives, including one death.
White County has had a total of 62 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 46 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
