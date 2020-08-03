Missouri Main Street Evening of Excellence Awards

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Main Street Connection, Inc. (MMSC) presented downtown revitalization awards on July 30, 2020, recognizing revitalization excellence during the annual Evening of Excellence Virtual Ceremony on Facebook Live.
The virtual ceremony honored communities, individuals, businesses, and organizations from across the state that have completed exemplary revitalization work.
Competitive nominations were submitted for projects, activities, and individuals in 15 different categories that covered aspects of design, economic vitality, organization, promotion, and other efforts in downtown revitalization.
Old Town Cape, Inc. submitted three entries and two were awarded as winners.
First, Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse of Cape Girardeau was awarded Best Façade Rehabilitation Under $10,000.
Located at 1107 Broadway, Mary Jane is one of the two Erlbacher Buildings in downtown Cape Girardeau that were listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2009 for their architectural significance. Constructed in 1957-58, the nearly twin buildings are an example of the Streamline Modern style of architecture, and because of preservation efforts by past and present owners have been well preserved.
In 2019, Carisa Stark, owner, began rehabilitation for the restaurant which included minimal impact to the building itself, while at the same time creating maximum impact to the aesthetic of the downtown community.
All the original features of the building were maintained, only repaired and reinforced.
The second award was given to Old Town Cape, Inc. for Creative New Event for the Monster Mash Car Bash.
The Monster Mash Car Bash was developed in response to the lack of a Halloween event for families in downtown Cape Girardeau.
This event is a unique spin on a traditional trunk-or-treat.
Monster Mash Car Bash took place on a Sunday afternoon, and the trunk-or-treat line up was filled with classic cars from local car enthusiasts, attracting families, couples, and individuals alike.
There was something for everyone with the addition of the classic cars.
The event was considered by staff, event volunteers, and the Old Town Cape Board of Directors to be an organizational success in its first year.
The event accomplished many goals that were set by staff, including attracting new and returning foot traffic to the downtown area, growing the awareness of Old Town Cape, Inc., and offering a family friendly, Halloween-inspired event in the downtown area.
“Downtown Cape Girardeau is home to incredibly passionate, smart, hard-working business owners who have persevered through very challenging times over the past few months. These awards reinforce that our community is vibrant and resilient and will continue to thrive and prosper,” said Liz Haynes, Executive Director of Old Town Cape, Inc.
