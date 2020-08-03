Jackson, Mo. businesses prepare for tax-free weekend

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Business owners in Jackson said they’re expecting this tax-free weekend to run smoothly like it has in the past, and they have plans to keep their customers safe while shopping.
“It’s just nice that people can get out,” Heather Summers said.
Heather Summers owns Summers Lane Boutique.
“Safety is the utmost importance this year. We want our customers and our staff to be safe,” Summers said.
Only 15 people will be in the store at a time and there will be extra cleaning in between shoppers.
High Street Station will look similar.
“We’ve been in business for 16 years; it’s always been a really really strong weekend for us,” Lisa Walker said.
Co-owner Lisa Walker said since many children will be returning to school soon, that will help with their backpack sales, which she said is a top seller.
“I think it will still be strong, there will be some challenges of course with the social distancing and wearing the mask and taking all the precautions, but we’re optimistic about it,” Walker said.
Julie Ward said she plans to shop for her kids during tax-free weekend.
“I think that businesses are doing a good job with making sure that the patrons are following the rules and doing what they need to do,” Ward said.
“I just look forward to seeing our customers,” Summers said.
Here’s a list of what items are tax-free August 7-9:
- Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less
- School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase
- Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less
- Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500
- Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500
- Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150
