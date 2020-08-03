Isolated Rain & Storms This Monday Morning

Isolated rain/storms will be possible this morning with a cold front moving through the Heartland. Heavy rain and lightning will be the primary hazards. A cooler start with the mid to upper 60s for most areas with cloudy skies. As we enter the afternoon, scattered storms will develop. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s north to low 80s south.
The cold front will be through the Heartland by tonight leaving a calm evening Monday night. There will be a slight chance of a few showers in our southern counties during Tuesday and Wednesday, but we are all mainly looking to be dry.
Unseasonably cool temps in the upper 70s to low 80s stick around this week. We will also be having less humid air. This will be great for some time to spend outdoors!
-Lisa
