Grant money to help southern Ill. families with housing repairs

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Grant money from the Illinois Housing Development Authority will help low-income homeowners in southern Illinois with housing repairs.
The program is for Jackson, Perry, Randolph and Monroe Counties.
The Western Egyptian Economic Opportunity Council will help approximately 10 families over the next two years using the State Housing Trust Fund Single Family Rehab grant.
They said there will be a four-day sign-up period for interested families from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day: Tuesday, August 21 through Friday, August 14.
You can call them at 618-965-3193.
The income requirement for the SFR Program includes:
You can ask about income limits for larger families.
Each program has some other eligibility factors that will be explained when you apply. Applications are prioritized to help the elderly, disabled and very-low income first.
According to Housing Coordinator Robert Schroeder, the amount of assistance you may receive depends on the problems for the house and the funds available per house, but may included needed repairs or replacements such as roofing, windows, doors, electrical, furnace and plumbing.
He said the maximum repair and related costs limit is $40,000 per home.
