Gov. Pritzker to announce new COVID-19 awareness campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker said he will be announcing a new COVID-19 awareness campaign at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3.
The governor’s office said the new initiative is to help reduce spread of the coronavirus.
The announcement will take place at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Emergency Operations Center in Springfield.
On April 2, Gov. Pritzker launched the “All In Illinois” campaign to encourage residents to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“All In Illinois” was supported by a series of public service announcements on social media featuring famous Illinois natives, including Jane Lynch, Deon Cole, Jason Beghe, Jackie Joyner Kersee and Matt Walsh.
This initiative also featured Chicago Shedd Aquarium’s famous penguin, Wellington.
