Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Ripley Co., Mo.

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man died after single-vehicle crash in Ripley County, Missouri on Sunday night, Aug. 2.
The crash happened on Highway 21 North, just one mile north of Route NN at approximately 8:15 p.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Austin B. Evans, 30, lost control of his Chevrolet Cobalt on a curve on Hwy. 21.
The car went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and flipped.
Evans was thrown from the vehicle.
Emergency crews rushed him to Poplar Bluff hospital where he later died from his injuries.
MSHP reports Evans was not wearing a seat belt.
