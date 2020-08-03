Developer petitions for stop light at North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A business developer is proposing some major traffic changes at the north end of Kingshighway, which could affect the way you enter and exit the city.
North Pointe Center LLC has petitioned the Missouri Department of Transportation and the city of Cape Girardeau for a stop light to be placed at the end of North Pointe Drive, which leads onto North Kingshighway.
Engineer Chris Koehler explained the development plans and the purpose for of the proposed traffic light.
“Right now the volume of traffic exiting that site is enough that it’s not, there are instances when it’s not safe and it’s very difficult to make a left turn,” he said. “We’ve approached MoDOT and the city of Cape to see if we could be allowed to put a signal in this location. They went through the process of a traffic study, and the traffic study said that a signal was warranted in this location and would function adequately.”
The developer held a meeting Monday afternoon, August 3 at the Jackson courthouse to discuss the future of the traffic signal and was faced with several local business owners, who disagreed with the light’s purpose. They said the light would interfere with their business traffic flow.
A second meeting will be held in September to continue the discussion, which will include MoDOT and the city of Cape Girardeau.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.