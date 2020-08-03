A cold front will make it feel more like mid September.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area and this will bring a very pleasant air mass to the Heartland. We are seeing a few scattered thunderstorms with this front. Most of this activity will diminish a few hours after sunset. Temperatures will begin to cool off this evening through the 70s.
Tuesday looks to be partly sunny and pleasant. There is a weak disturbance that may fire a few isolated showers during the peak heat tomorrow afternoon but most areas look to remain dry. Skies will clear once this system moves east of the Heartland tomorrow night setting the stage for cool temperatures Wednesday morning.
Lows tonight will range from the upper 50s northwest to the middle 60s southeast. Highs tomorrow will range from the middle 70s far north to the lower 80s far south.
We will see comfortable temperatures through much of the work week. We will see many areas in the 50s for morning lows across the Heartland. As we head towards the weekend we will see a chance of scattered storms and warmer temperatures as well.
