Calvert City, Ky. man dies in motorcycle crash

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Calvert City man died in a motorcycle crash on the Beltline Overpass.
According to Paducah police, Chase T. Hansen, 24, was riding a 2018 Yamaha motorcycle north around 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 2 when he passed a vehicle driving in the right-hand lane.
The driver of the vehicle told police when Hansen rode back onto the outside lane, it appeared he lost control of the motorcycle and its front tire hit the curb.
He was thrown from the motorcycle and over a guardrail.
Hansen was pronounced dead at the scene by the McCracken County coroner.
Police say the Beltline was down to one lane of traffic for more than two hours while the police department’s collision reconstruction team investigated the crash.
