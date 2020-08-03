Bi-County Health reports 23 more COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on August 3.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Franklin
- Females: One child, one teenager, one in their 20s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s
- Males: One in their 30s, One in his 50s and one in their 60s and one in their 70s
Williamson
- Females: Three teenagers, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, and one in their 50s
- Males: One teenager, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, two in their 50s and two in their 60s
The individuals are believed to have acquired the disease through either local contact with known cases, healthcare exposure or through transmission in the community.
Public health officials will not be releasing more specific details about these individuals due to privacy issues.
To date, there have been a total of 356 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 140 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including five deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
Of the positive cases, 175 have recovered in Williamson County and 59 have recovered in Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.