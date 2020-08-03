Baptist Health passes 100,000 mark in testing for COVID-19

KENTUCKY/INDIANA (KFVS) - Systemwide, across its many locations, Baptist Health has passed the 100,000 mark in testing for COVID-19.
The hospital system has conducted 102,013 tests, as of July 31.
In Kentucky, 91,384 tests were performed, with an additional 10,629 tests in southern Indiana. The number compares to 621,206 tests conducted throughout Kentucky, as of July 30, as reported by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
“Testing has been, and continues to be a challenge since the early days of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Gerard Colman, Baptist Health system CEO, “But throughout, Baptist has used all of the resources at our disposal to help address the issue of testing across all of the areas we are privileged to serve. Testing allows us to identify patients with COVID-19, a crucial step in keeping them, and our caregivers, safe.
Since opening testing centers in multiple Urgent Care Centers across Baptist Health’s service area in Kentucky and Southern Indiana on March 16, more than 20,000 tests have been conducted for employees and community members alike. In addition, testing further ramped up in mid-May as patients who had delayed procedures began to reschedule.
Baptist Health Urgent Care sites throughout Kentucky and Southern Indiana are evaluating individuals who meet the screening criteria for COVID-19 and also have symptoms including a recent onset of cough, fever, shortness of breath or recent loss of taste or smell.
