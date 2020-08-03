Ballard teachers selected for KCM teacher leader program

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Ballard County Elementary Schools teachers Pricilla Keller and Whitney Nichols, and Ballard County Middle School teacher Cindy White, have been selected by the Kentucky Center for Mathematics as Kentucky Math Teacher Leaders.
This group of teachers were selected for the program after completing a rigorous application and interview process.
These select mathematics leaders were brought together by the KCM to collaborate with like-minded educators from across the Commonwealth of Kentucky to hone and expand their skills in leadership, mathematics content and pedagogy.
Keller is a third grade math and science teacher at BCES. She has taught for 14 years. Keller’s passion is bringing math to life for students, ensuring that they have a growth mindset when taking on a challenge in math. She graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a major in elementary education, and received a master’s in elementary education from Georgetown College. She is now a National Board-certified teacher, a Kentucky Core Advocate, and a member of the Math Leadership team for her school district.
Nichols is a 2010 graduate of Western Kentucky University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Her master’s degree from WKU is in teacher leadership, with an elementary math specialist endorsement. Nichols has been teaching for nine years – seven in kindergarten, and two in fourth grade math. She is passionate about helping all students feel successful in math.
White is in her 15th year of teaching mathematics at BCMS. She earned her bachelor’s in education from Murray State University, and her master’s in middle school mathematics from Walden University. Her passion for mathematics pairs with her ability to create a classroom environment that she knows will benefit her students. White strives to make math an adventure in her classroom.
KCM is a leader in the evolution of mathematics teaching and learning across the state of Kentucky.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.