Ballard teachers selected for KCM teacher leader program

Keller is a third grade math and science teacher at BCES. She has taught for 14 years. Keller’s passion is bringing math to life for students, ensuring that they have a growth mindset when taking on a challenge in math. She graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a major in elementary education, and received a master’s in elementary education from Georgetown College. She is now a National Board-certified teacher, a Kentucky Core Advocate, and a member of the Math Leadership team for her school district.