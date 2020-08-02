Traffic stop leads to two arrest, both facing drug charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On August 2 at 1:15 a.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Estes Lane and Oaks Road.
During the course of the stop, the deputy and his K9 partner arrived on scene.
The K9 was deployed around the vehicle and he indicated to the presence of an illegal controlled substance.
Deputies searched the vehicle and located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Both the operator of the vehicle, 37-year-old April Pettigrew, and the passenger, 33-year-old Jeremy O’Neal, both of Mayfield, were placed under arrest and lodged at McCracken County Regional Jail.
They are facing the following charges:
April Pettigrew
- Rear license plate not illuminated
- No registration plate and receipt
- No insurance
- First degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
- Drug paraphernalia
Jeremy O’Neal
- First degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
- Drug paraphernalia
