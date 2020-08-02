First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

We’re going to round out the weekend with some pretty nice weather, though a slow-moving cold front could touch off some isolated showers and thunderstorms at times today through Monday. With some morning sun and a southwest breeze, today will be warmer than Saturday…though still cooler than average. But at times today and tonight a few isolated showers and storms look possible….spreading gradually from west to east. The best chance today looks to be over the hills of Southeast Missouri and perhaps Southwest Illinois. On Monday the better chance will inch further east into Southern Illinois and West Kentucky along the front….and behind this front light northwest winds will begin to bring cooler and less humid air back into the region from the northwest.