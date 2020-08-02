First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Although we are not outlooked for severe tonight or Monday….a few strong storms with isolated heavy downpours look possible. Given how wet things are, this could cause some local issues with run-off. Otherwise…..tonight into early Monday will be a bit warmer and more humid again, but northwest winds will develop again Monday afternoon into Tuesday….bringing cooler and less humid air into the region. The Tuesday thru Thursday period will seem more like early fall. By the end of the week we’ll be sneaking back to ‘normal’ with heat, humidity and a chance of storms by the weekend.