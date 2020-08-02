First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

There are really two main parts to the forecast this evening. One is the continued chance of a few showers and storms overnight and again on Monday. The other is a continuation of our unusually mild summer weather. For the first part, a weak upper-level disturbance will push a slow-moving front thru the region tonight and tomorrow. This will keep periods of showers and storms in the outlook at least through Monday afternoon. For the second, an upper trough will actually strengthen again this week, keeping temps will below average.
Although we are not outlooked for severe tonight or Monday….a few strong storms with isolated heavy downpours look possible. Given how wet things are, this could cause some local issues with run-off. Otherwise…..tonight into early Monday will be a bit warmer and more humid again, but northwest winds will develop again Monday afternoon into Tuesday….bringing cooler and less humid air into the region. The Tuesday thru Thursday period will seem more like early fall. By the end of the week we’ll be sneaking back to ‘normal’ with heat, humidity and a chance of storms by the weekend.
