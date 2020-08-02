Employees and patients of a Perry Co. Ill. long term care facility test positive for COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Illinois Health Department has been notified of five employees of a Perry County long term care facility that have tested positive for COVID-19, three of them are Perry County residents. Those three are included in the county counts.
14 patients have also been confirmed positive at the same facility.
At this time there are no hospitalizations among the long term care facility and all are isolated.
There have been a total of 24 newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total positive cases 128.
Currently there are 50 active cases, 77 recoveries, and one death.
