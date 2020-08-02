Egyptian Health Department reports 8 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) -The Egyptian Health Department was notified on August 2, 2020, of eight Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- 1 female, in her teens, at home and in isolation
- 1 female, in her teens, case statue in progress
- 1 female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation
- 1 female, in her 30s, case status in progress
- 1 female, in her 40s, case status in progress
- 1 female, in her 70s, at home and in isolation
Gallatin County
- 1 male, under the age of 10, case status in progress
- 1 female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation
To date, Saline County has had a total of 111 lab confirmed positives, including one death.
White County has had a total of 58 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 46 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
