Egyptian Health Department reports 8 more COVID-19 cases

Egyptian Health Department reports 8 more COVID-19 cases
The Egyptian Health Department was notified on August 2, 2020, of eight Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. (Source: Stock image/ Pexels)
By Jessica Ladd | August 2, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT - Updated August 2 at 1:20 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) -The Egyptian Health Department was notified on August 2, 2020, of eight Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • 1 female, in her teens, at home and in isolation
  • 1 female, in her teens, case statue in progress
  • 1 female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation
  • 1 female, in her 30s, case status in progress
  • 1 female, in her 40s, case status in progress
  • 1 female, in her 70s, at home and in isolation

Gallatin County

  • 1 male, under the age of 10, case status in progress
  • 1 female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 111 lab confirmed positives, including one death.

White County has had a total of 58 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 46 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.