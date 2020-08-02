31,185 COVID-19 cases reported in Ky.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19.
As of 1 p.m. Aug. 2, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 31,185 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 463 of which were newly reported Sunday.
Eleven of the newly reported cases were from children age 5 and younger.
“We appear to be seeing what we all hope is a plateau in the alarming growth of coronavirus cases in the commonwealth,” the Governor said. “It shows that wearing a mask, social distancing and not traveling to virus hot spots is working. We need to see this trend continue to avoid having to make more hard choices and sacrifices.”
Gov. Beshear reported two new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 742 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths reported Sunday include a 56-year-old man from Oldham County and a 70-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.
