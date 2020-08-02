Cape First Family Day aims to connect people with resources

"Seeing that smile on people's face and seeing that God touched their lives, that's a win for us," Urzi said. "When they can go home with a backpack full of school supplies like 500 kids will. They can even receive prayer. We're going to have a tent where they can social distance and pray for people. If you just want prayer or somebody or a pastor to talk to. We're going to have all of our pastors there to talk to just to help you."