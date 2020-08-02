Cape First Family Day aims to connect people with resources

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau is planning an event to help out people with resources they need.
It's called Cape First Family Day and is being held on Friday, August 8, at the A.C. Brase Arena from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event traditionally focused on a entertainment for people with a demolition derby and other fun areas. Instead, they are now partnering up with various organizations to help children and adults that are in need.
Cape First Church Connections Director David Urzi said it's great to see so many organizations from the area that wanted to join together to help provide free resources.
"To see groups like Hope International come and giving away beds, haircuts and free food; where all these people are saying, 'We want to serve the community'," Urzi said. "So really we're just this umbrella over everything with all of these partnerships coming and holding hands together and everybody saying, we all want to serve equally."
Urzi said he is excited that there are so many supporters that wanted to join with them, such as Cyclewerx, Boys and Girls Club, HiSet, Birthright, Hope International and more. He can't wait to see the turnout and the support for those in need.
"Seeing that smile on people's face and seeing that God touched their lives, that's a win for us," Urzi said. "When they can go home with a backpack full of school supplies like 500 kids will. They can even receive prayer. We're going to have a tent where they can social distance and pray for people. If you just want prayer or somebody or a pastor to talk to. We're going to have all of our pastors there to talk to just to help you."
Urzi said the event will be social distance friendly but to bring a masks for events inside the Arena building.
There will also be another event the following Friday, August 14 in Sikeston which include many of the same resources available as well.
If you have any questions about the event, you can call the Cape First Church at 573-334-4421 or visit their website at www.capefirst.org.
