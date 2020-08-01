572 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - As of 4 p.m. Aug. 1, Gov. Beshear stated there were at least 30,723 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
572 were newly reported Saturday.
“Our positivity rate is again lower today than it was yesterday. Facial coverings work. They are our best chance of saving lives and protecting the health of our people, ensuring our economy can stay open, and getting our kids back in school,” said Gov. Beshear.
There were five new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 740 Kentuckians.
“That’s five families that are going to be suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.
