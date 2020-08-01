Jackson County Health Department reports 18 new cases of COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department was notified of 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Currently there are 631 confirmed cases, including 19 related deaths, in the county.
15 residents were released from isolation today, bringing total recoveries to 459.
There are 153 active cases.
Jackson County remains on the IDPH warning list for failing to meet two State metrics.
Six counties within the Southern EMS region are at the warning level.
Continuing current regional trends may result in State restrictions on various activities.
