First Alert: Wet morning, cooler temperatures expected

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It will be another wet day in the Heartland.
Temperatures will feel more like September than the first of August.
Patchy showers and a few rumbles of thunder are likely today.
The wet weather will gradually taper off this afternoon.
Severe storms are not a threat, but there is still a chance of some locally heavy rainfall.
With clouds, rain and a northerly breeze developing….air temps today will be well below average.
Afternoon highs will be below 80 and lunchtime temps will likely be right at 70.
Skies will clear out overnight…with drier air allowing temps to cool into the low to mid 60s by Sunday morning.
The week ahead will be unusually nice for early August.
It will likely end up as the coolest week of the month.
A few showers and storms are possible Sunday evening thru Sunday night with a secondary cold front moving through.
The week ahead will feature mainly dry conditions along with below average highs and lows.
More typical summer conditions will return next week.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.