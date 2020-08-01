First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A cool upper low will be spinning across the region today creating conditions more like September than the first of August. Patchy showers and a few rumbles of thunder are likely today….gradually tapering off this afternoon from west to east. Severe storms are not a threat, but there is still a chance of some locally heavy rainfall. With clouds, rain and a northerly breeze developing….air temps today will be well below average: most of us will see have afternoon highs below 80....and lunchtime temps will likely be right around 70°. Skies will clear out overnight…with drier air allowing temps to cool into the low to mid 60s by Sunday morning.
The week ahead will be unusually nice for early August. In fact it will likely end up as the coolest week of the month as an upper trough stays in place for much of the week. A few showers and storms are possible Sunday evening thru Sunday night with a secondary cold front moving through. Otherwise the week ahead will feature mainly dry conditions along with below average highs and lows…sneaking back to more typical summer conditions by next weekend
