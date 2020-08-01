First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A cool upper low will be spinning across the region today creating conditions more like September than the first of August. Patchy showers and a few rumbles of thunder are likely today….gradually tapering off this afternoon from west to east. Severe storms are not a threat, but there is still a chance of some locally heavy rainfall. With clouds, rain and a northerly breeze developing….air temps today will be well below average: most of us will see have afternoon highs below 80....and lunchtime temps will likely be right around 70°. Skies will clear out overnight…with drier air allowing temps to cool into the low to mid 60s by Sunday morning.