First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The upper low that gave us an unusually cool, wet Saturday will lift off to the northeast tonight, allowing for partial clearing and cooler, less humid conditions. Sunday morning will be quite pleasant with daybreak lows in the low to mid 60s…maybe some 50s in valley locations. But Sunday will warm up fairly quickly as winds become southwesterly ahead of a secondary cold front. Highs Sunday afternoon will be about 80 to 85, but with humidity levels staying a bit lower. The tricky part of the forecast is a chance of a few thunderstorms moving across the region Sunday evening through Monday with a slow-moving upper disturbance and cold front. The storms look to be fairly isolated, so widespread heavy rain is not expected.