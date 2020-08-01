Egyptian Health Department reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department was notified on August 1 of three Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. (Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Jessica Ladd | August 1, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT - Updated August 1 at 12:39 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on August 1 of three Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • 1 male, in his 20s, at home and in isolation
  • 1 female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation

White County

  • 1 female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 105 lab confirmed positives, including one death, White County has had a total of 58 lab-confirmed positives, and Gallatin County has a total of 44 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

