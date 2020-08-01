Egyptian Health Department reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on August 1 of three Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- 1 male, in his 20s, at home and in isolation
- 1 female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation
White County
- 1 female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation
To date, Saline County has had a total of 105 lab confirmed positives, including one death, White County has had a total of 58 lab-confirmed positives, and Gallatin County has a total of 44 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
