Bi-County health reports 15 more COVID-19 cases
By Jessica Ladd | August 1, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT - Updated August 1 at 10:05 AM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on August 1.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:

Franklin County

  • Females: Two in their 30s
  • Males: One in their 20s, two in their 30s, and one in their 50s

Williamson County

  • Males: Three teenagers, two in their 20s, and two in their 50s
  • Females: One in their 20s, and one in their 40s

To date, there have been a total of 320 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 124 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including five deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 175 have recovered in Williamson County and 59 have recovered in Franklin County.

