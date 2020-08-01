Bi-County health reports 15 more COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on August 1.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: Two in their 30s
- Males: One in their 20s, two in their 30s, and one in their 50s
Williamson County
- Males: Three teenagers, two in their 20s, and two in their 50s
- Females: One in their 20s, and one in their 40s
To date, there have been a total of 320 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 124 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including five deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 175 have recovered in Williamson County and 59 have recovered in Franklin County.
