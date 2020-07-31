Woman facing multiple charges after leading officers on high-speed chase on I-24

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 24 through western Kentucky.
Kaylin Herzog, 24, of Ledbetter, Ky., was charged with having one headlight, first-degree fleeing and evading police (motor vehicle), speeding 26 miles per hour or greater, reckless driving, two counts of first-degree fleeing and evading police (on foot), second-degree escape, resisting arrest, first-degree possession of meth - 2nd offense, drug paraphernalia, open container of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, driving on DUI suspended license, no registration plates, no registration receipt and failure to produce insurance card.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle on John Puryear Drive near Exit 11. They say the vehicle started to elude the deputy by getting onto I-24 eastbound at a high rate of speed.
Once inside Marshall County, the vehicle left the south side of the road and came to a sudden stop.
Deputies say two people in the vehicle got out and ran.
The driver, identified as Herzog, was taken into custody after a short chase through a wooded area. Once she was placed in custody, deputies say she slipped out of the handcuffs, pulled away from the deputy and ran a second time. She was again taken into custody after another short chase.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies say they found drug paraphernalia and a small quantity of methamphetamine.
According to the sheriff’s department, deputies continued to search throughout the night for the male passenger of the vehicle, but did not find him.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by the Paducah Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky State Police and Stinnett’s Wrecker Service.
