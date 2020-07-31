S7HD reports 15 newly recovered COVID-19 patients

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting 15 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Currently, there are 314 residents from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
Southern Seven confirms 1 new case of COVID-19 in Johnson County.
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 496 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
There have been 18 deaths reported by S7HD in the region since the start of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.