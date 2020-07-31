Pop-up movie event in Cape Girardeau postponed due to weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A pop-up movie event was postponed due to inclement weather.
Originally scheduled for Friday, July 31, the showing of “The Goonies” was postponed to August 14.
It will be at the Shawnee Sports Complex.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and Foundation are holding the free pop-up movies.
They asked that movie-goers spread out at least 6 feet, if needed, bring their own masks and hand sanitizer.
