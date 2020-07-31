Non-Profits benefit from Rodeo Revenue

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Just days away from one of the biggest yearly attractions across the Heartland, the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. And as visitors prepare to make their way to the city, businesses are hoping to generate more revenue.
The rodeo is slated to kick off Wednesday evening. But here in downtown Sikeston, local business and organizations are hoping the influx of rodeo dollars leads to plenty of business cents.
“It’s not just important for the economic impact that it has in our community, but all of the proceeds come right back to the success of our nonprofits.”
Chamber director Marcie Lawson says, generated rodeo revenue goes towards helping multiple community businesses.
“A lot of our non-profits receive revenue from the Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo donations. Kenny Rodgers, Missouri Delta, YMCA, House of Refuge.
Michelle Fayette, executive director of the Kenny Rogers Children’s center is thankful the Sikeston Jaycee is hosting the rodeo this year, because without their help, they wouldn’t be able to help those in need.
“We appreciate the Jaycee’s doing what they’ve always done in this community. And they certainly have helped make a huge difference.”
She says, due to the coronavirus pandemic, some businesses aren’t doing so well.
“It’s been hard on a lot of nonprofits. We weren’t able to have our telethon this year, so our revenue is down.”
Which is why businesses that are interested in receiving revenue from this years Sikeston Jaycees should...
“Just get in contact with them. A lot of times they will invite you out to their meeting. And you get to talk with them to explain what your need is, and how it’s going to benefit the community.”
The Sikeston Jaycees Bootheel Rodeo starts Wednesday evening at seven, and tickets are currently onsale.
