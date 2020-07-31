More showers possible tomorrow, drier Sunday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. Scattered showers and storms have been moving across the Heartland producing locally heavy rain and frequent lightning. An area of low pressure is developing across northern Arkansas and this will move northeast into the Heartland early Saturday. We will see more showers and storms develop ahead of this low pressure, some of which could produce heavy rain. Temperatures this evening will be mild, mainly in the 70s.
Scattered showers will redevelop across the area after midnight as the aforementioned low pressure moves into the Heartland. Locally heavy rain will be likely along the northern edge of this low pressure. Saturday will start off rainy but slightly drier air will filter in late in the day. Temperatures will be held down as well thanks to the cloud cover.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Highs tomorrow will range from the lower to middle 70s far north to near 80 far south.
We will see another chance of storms as a cold front moves into the area late Sunday or early Monday. Behind this front we will see much cooler weather with lows dipping into the 50s at night in many areas next week.
