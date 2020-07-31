More showers possible tomorrow, drier Sunday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. Scattered showers and storms have been moving across the Heartland producing locally heavy rain and frequent lightning. An area of low pressure is developing across northern Arkansas and this will move northeast into the Heartland early Saturday. We will see more showers and storms develop ahead of this low pressure, some of which could produce heavy rain. Temperatures this evening will be mild, mainly in the 70s.