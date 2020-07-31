McCracken Co. man wanted on several charges including assault of police officer

McCracken Co. man wanted on several charges including assault of police officer
Nicholas Robertson, 27, is wanted on multiple charges. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Amber Ruch | July 31, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT - Updated July 31 at 11:41 AM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is wanted on multiple charges including assault of a police officer.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 27-year-old Nicholas Robertson on two circuit court bench warrants for bond revocation on charges of third-degree assault - police officer, terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and failure to appear.

You can contact the sheriff’s office at 270-444-4719 or your local law enforcement agency with any information. You may also give a tip anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.