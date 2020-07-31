McCracken Co. man wanted on several charges including assault of police officer

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is wanted on multiple charges including assault of a police officer.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 27-year-old Nicholas Robertson on two circuit court bench warrants for bond revocation on charges of third-degree assault - police officer, terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and failure to appear.
You can contact the sheriff’s office at 270-444-4719 or your local law enforcement agency with any information. You may also give a tip anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.
