Major water breach in Mounds City; city under boil water advisory

MOUNDS CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Roderic Gatewood, Mounds City Superintendent, informs the public of a major breach in the city’s main water line.
Crews are searching for the breach, and are investigating the cause.
Those that live in the Mound City area may have little to no water pressure.
The city is under a boil water advisory and people are being asked to conserve water.
At this time, they do not know when service will be restored.
Anyone in the Mounds Water Supply Service area who sees sitting water is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 748-9374.
