3 life sentences upheld for Stoddard Co. convicted child rapist

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three life sentences against a man convicted of rape were upheld .
According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, the sentences against Steven McWhirter were upheld after his post-conviction relief motion was denied by Honorable Judge Benjamin F. Lewis.
McWhirter filed a motion to vacate and set aside the convictions, looking to vacate the sentence imposed by the court.
According to Oliver, after lengthy court proceedings and a full evidentiary hearing, the court ruled the three life sentences should remain against McWhirter.
“McWhirter is the most dangerous type of child predator,” Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver said. “I could not be more pleased that McWhirter will certainly remain in prison until he dies and never have access to any other child. There is no joy ever found in any case like this, there is however solace in the fact that while we cannot undo the trauma done to this child, this sentence guarantees that no other child will ever suffer at the hands of the Defendant. Given the sensitive nature of the crime no further statement will be made by our office.”
On August 18, 2017, McWhirter pleaded guilty to first-degree forcible rape and two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.