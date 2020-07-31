Isolated Rain & Storms this Morning

Temperatures mainly in the 70s and muggy this morning. Isolated rain and storms will be possible wit mostly cloudy skies. Chances of storms increase during the afternoon along a front. Some could be strong to severe with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours leading to possible flooding. This activity would be focused in out southern counties today. High temperatures in the upper 70s north to mid 80s south.
Scattered storms continue into the weekend with higher chances in the eastern half of the Heartland on Saturday. A few strong/severe storms can’t be ruled out.
We will dry out more by next week having cooler temps in the 80s but also less moisture around meaning it will not feel as humid.
-Lisa
