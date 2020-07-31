Illinois State Police to conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement patrol in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The District 13 Commander, Captain Casey Faro, announced that Illinois State Police (ISP) will conduct an Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrol in Williamson County in August.
The ACE patrol will allow the ISP to target an area with a saturation patrol that will focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol and other drugs.
This project is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.