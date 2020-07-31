Graves County man charged with 27 counts of promoting a minor in a sexual performance

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Graves County man, 32-year-old Roman Trujillo, has been charged with 27 promoting a minor in a sexual performance of an age under 16.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office had received information concerning a man who had been placing hidden cameras in people’s homes, without their knowledge or permission
It was reported at residences in both Graves County and Weakley County Tennessee.
During the investigation, police found images from recording devices of numerous people, in private settings, inside private residences.
Actual video cameras have also been recovered.
A total of seven juveniles have been identified, in at least 27 twenty-seven images.
The instances where the homes were entered, Trujillo had permission to be there.
Graves Sheriff’s detectives have turned over pertinent evidence to the Weakley County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office for investigation there.
All victims have been identified in this investigation and notifications have been made.
Trujillo was arrested on a warrant.
The suspect cooperated with the investigation.
The Graves County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office also assisted in this investigation.
Detectives S. Seaton and B. Amberg are the handling this investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.