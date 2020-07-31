First Alert: Humid, chances of storms increase this afternoon

(KFVS) - Temperatures are mainly in the 70s this morning.
Lisa Michaels says isolated rain and storms will be possible, with mostly cloudy skies.
Chances of storms increase this afternoon. Some could be strong to severe with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours leading to possible flooding. This would be focused in our southern counties today.
High temperatures in the 70s north to mid-80s south.
Scattered storms continue into the weekend with higher chances in the eastern half of the Heartland on Saturday. A few strong/severe storms can’t be ruled out.
We will dry out more by next week, having cooler temps in the 80s, but also less moisture around, so it will not feel as humid.
