First Alert Friday Forecast

A strong summer system will keep our weather unusually wet and cool for the next couple of days. For today and into tonight scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely, a few of which could be strong…and could produce very heavy rains. A Flash Flood Watch has been extended until midnight tonight for most of the region. Otherwise it will be mainly cloudy and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. By Saturday the strong storm threat will be lower, but with an upper trough moving right overhead it will continue to be unsettled and showery….with maybe some thundershowers. In addition, the first day of August will be unusually cool and noticeably less humid, with highs about 10 degrees below average!