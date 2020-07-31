First Alert Friday Forecast

A strong summer system will keep our weather unusually wet and cool for the next couple of days. For today and into tonight scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely, a few of which could be strong…and could produce very heavy rains. A Flash Flood Watch has been extended until midnight tonight for most of the region. Otherwise it will be mainly cloudy and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. By Saturday the strong storm threat will be lower, but with an upper trough moving right overhead it will continue to be unsettled and showery….with maybe some thundershowers. In addition, the first day of August will be unusually cool and noticeably less humid, with highs about 10 degrees below average!
Next week is actually looking unusually pleasant for early August, with lower than average air temps and dew points. There may be a few showers or thunderstorms around early in the week due to cooler air aloft….but gradually it should start to dry out as the upper levels warm….and the second half of the week is looking warm but certainly not too hot or humid. By the following weekend, however, it looks like we’ll be pretty much back to ‘normal’ for early August.
