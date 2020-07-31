First Alert Friday Afternoon Forecast

A strong summer system will keep our weather unusually active but also mainly cooler as we transition from July into August. Strong storms and heavy downpours will be a significant threat through the evening hours as a low pressure system moves through along a stalled front. A flash flood watch remains in effect until midnight. On Saturday the upper part of this system will move through with cool, breezy and wet weather. The threat of strong storms will push off to the east but heavy rain could still be an issue. Highs on Saturday will likely be 10° or more below average!