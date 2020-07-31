East Perry Community Fair in Altenburg, Mo. canceled

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Board of Directors announced the 2020 East Perry Community Fair was canceled.
It was originally scheduled for September 25-26.
According to the Board, a large crowd is required to put on the fair each year because of the high costs involved to provide traffic control, parking, transportation, sanitation, security and medical services.
They said some fair-related events may be held on other dates in the fall with limited crowds and using social distancing guidelines.
The East Perry Community Fair was first held in 1937 and has been held every year with the exception of 1942-1945 during World War II in compliance with government requests to conserve resources.
They look to welcome everyone to the fairgrounds on September 24-25, 2021.
